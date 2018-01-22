AR15 rifle among items stolen from Moss Point home

People in one Biloxi neighborhood are asking questions after hearing gunfire just before sunrise.More >>
Moss Point Police need your help tracking down three young men they say broke into a home Thursday and stole an M&P AR15 rifle.
Road project money spent on ballpark maintenance. Supervisors meeting behind closed doors in violation of state law. Travel expenses under scrutiny. Mississippi's performance evaluation committee says Harrison County supervisors need to modify how they operate.
A Vancleave woman died Monday morning after her vehicle hit a school bus. No students were on board at the time of the crash.
The main severe weather threats, if any, will be strong wind gusts. But, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain amounts should be less than one inch in all locations.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
