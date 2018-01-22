AR15 rifle among items stolen from Moss Point home

If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to call Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Dept.)

The break-in happened Thursday, January 18, around 10:30am in the 4000 block of Briggs Street. When officers arrived, they discovered three young men had gotten in the home, and left with several items, including the rifle.

The victim in this case posted surveillance video to Facebook calling on the public for help. "It seems two stood lookout while one kicked in the door. They then double back once they realize the coast is clear. Help me out Facebook," wrote Gabriel Miller.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to call Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711. You may also leave a tip anonymously with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 787-5898 or through their website mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

