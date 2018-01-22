AR15 rifle among items stolen from Moss Point home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

AR15 rifle among items stolen from Moss Point home

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point Police need your help tracking down three young men they say broke into a home Thursday and stole an M&P AR15 rifle. 

The break-in happened Thursday, January 18, around 10:30am in the 4000 block of Briggs Street. When officers arrived, they discovered three young men had gotten in the home, and left with several items, including the rifle. 

The victim in this case posted surveillance video to Facebook calling on the public for help. "It seems two stood lookout while one kicked in the door. They then double back once they realize the coast is clear. Help me out Facebook," wrote Gabriel Miller.  

 

If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to call Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711. You may also leave a tip anonymously with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 787-5898 or through their website mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

