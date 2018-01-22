Vancleave woman killed in crash with school bus

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Road project money spent on ballpark maintenance. Supervisors meeting behind closed doors in violation of state law. Travel expenses under scrutiny. Mississippi’s performance evaluation committee says Harrison County supervisors need to modify how they operate.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A Vancleave woman died Monday morning after her vehicle hit a school bus. No students were on board at the time of the crash.More >>
Park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air interpretive exhibits at Natchez Trace Parkway will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty will be held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.More >>
