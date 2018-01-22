Vancleave woman killed in crash with school bus - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave woman killed in crash with school bus

The accident happened around 6:30am at the intersection of Old Fort Bayou and Antioch roads. (Photo source: WLOX viewer) The accident happened around 6:30am at the intersection of Old Fort Bayou and Antioch roads. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

A Vancleave woman died Monday morning after her vehicle hit a school bus. Jeanette Butler Migues, 59, was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where she later died.

The accident happened around 6:30am at the intersection of Old Fort Bayou and Antioch roads. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the passenger side mirror of the car struck the rear corner of the bus and left the road. The car then crossed a ditch and a driveway of a home and hit a tree. 

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Migues was the only one in the car. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • End to shutdown in sight as Senate breaks Dem filibuster

    End to shutdown in sight as Senate breaks Dem filibuster

    Monday, January 22 2018 1:57 AM EST2018-01-22 06:57:31 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 2:13 PM EST2018-01-22 19:13:15 GMT

    Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

    More >>

    Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

    More >>

  • PEER Report details problems in Harrison County government operations

    PEER Report details problems in Harrison County government operations

    Monday, January 22 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-01-22 18:40:13 GMT
    Mississippi State Capitol (Photo Source: WLOX)Mississippi State Capitol (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Road project money spent on ballpark maintenance. Supervisors meeting behind closed doors in violation of state law. Travel expenses under scrutiny. Mississippi’s performance evaluation committee says Harrison County supervisors need to modify how they operate. 

    More >>

    Road project money spent on ballpark maintenance. Supervisors meeting behind closed doors in violation of state law. Travel expenses under scrutiny. Mississippi’s performance evaluation committee says Harrison County supervisors need to modify how they operate. 

    More >>

  • Flu kills 2-year-old MS girl

    Flu kills 2-year-old MS girl

    Monday, January 22 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-22 18:05:02 GMT

    Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.

    More >>

    Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly