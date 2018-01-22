Vancleave woman killed in crash with school bus

The accident happened around 6:30am at the intersection of Old Fort Bayou and Antioch roads. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)

A Vancleave woman died Monday morning after her vehicle hit a school bus. Jeanette Butler Migues, 59, was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where she later died.

The accident happened around 6:30am at the intersection of Old Fort Bayou and Antioch roads. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the passenger side mirror of the car struck the rear corner of the bus and left the road. The car then crossed a ditch and a driveway of a home and hit a tree.

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Migues was the only one in the car.

