Rain, storms arrive Monday

The main severe weather threats, if any, will be strong wind gusts. But, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain amounts should be less than one inch in all locations.More >>
A cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to south Mississippi on Monday. Possibly stormy weather by the weekend.More >>
After record cold has kept much of the region in a deep freeze this week, a much-needed thaw is on the horizon.More >>
Light accumulations of snow and ice were reported in South Mississippi from the mixed wintry precipitation event late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some totals around the region topped three inches.More >>
The temperature dropped down to 14 degrees with a wind chill of -4 degrees here at our WLOX studios in Biloxi on Wednesday morning.More >>
