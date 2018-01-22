Rain, storms arrive Monday

A low to very low threat for severe weather in South Mississippi on Monday. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

There will be a low to very low threat for severe weather on Monday in the highlighted area, including all of South Mississippi.

A cold front is on the way today. As it arrives, expect bouts of wet weather on Monday.

A cold front is on the way today. As it arrives, expect bouts of wet weather on Monday. It could even be stormy at times.

Rain showers will be likely across much of the Gulf Coast region on Monday. There will also be a chance for thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could even be on the strong side.

Overall, South Mississippi's threat for severe damaging weather will be low to very low. On a scale of 'one' up to 'five,' South Mississippi's risk level is about a 'one.' A few strong storms will be possible.

The main severe damaging weather threats, if any, will be strong wind gusts. But, a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain amounts should be less than one inch in all locations.

South Mississippi's storm timing will be mainly from mid-morning into the early afternoon, according to a Monday morning forecast.

"By the end of Monday, most of South Mississippi will see rain," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, only some of South Mississippi will see thunderstorms. And only a few folks, if any, will get severe damaging weather."

Drier and slightly cooler air arrives after the front passes.

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.