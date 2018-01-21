William Carey University remembers and celebrates recovery from tornado

One year ago today, a tornado in Hattiesburg took lives and changed all the rest.More >>
Lela Miller, 62, was in her home on Theriot Street in Latimer when it went up in flames.More >>
Saints losing on a last second touchdown by the Vikings. A great season now in the history books. Here to talk about that, Patrick Clay.More >>
State Senator Michael Watson joins us to talk about BP money and other issues.More >>
Harrison County Supervisor Beverly Martin is here to talk about a shocking Facebook post, Martin revealed that a lobbyist made inappropriate sexual comments to her during an event in Jackson.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
University of Alabama's SGA president was arrested early Sunday morning by Tuscaloosa police on a DUI charge.More >>
