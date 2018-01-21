Fire victim's family remembers her life

Lela Miller,62, was in her home on Theriot Street in Latimer when it went up in flames. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Lela Miller, 62, was in her home on Theriot Street in Latimer when it went up in flames.

The bedroom was unrecognizable. The sunlight seeping in through what was left of the walls revealed just how bad the damage was.

“It's a shock to me you know,” said Lela Miller’s step-son.

“I hope she went away, peacefully,” said her step-son.

Ash covered most of what was left in Lela Miller's home.

Her step-son rummaged through the rubble to salvage what he could. By the time firefighters arrived to the scene about 75% of the home was engulfed in flames.

Miller was the only one inside the home she shared with her husband.

“She was more like a real sister to me. We were real close friends throughout her life,” said Raymond Hayden, Sr.

Hayden, who has known Miller for decades, says Miller and her husband ran a karaoke business at local Country-western bars. He wore his cowboy hat to pay homage.

“They wore the cowboy hat at all those shows and stuff. I been to a lot of them. They were good at their craft,” said Hayden.

Hayden says Miller will be remembered as a loving woman who cared for her family and friends.

“I hate that something like this happened to anybody, but at least I'm convinced she didn't go in pain,” said Hayden.

Sheriff Ezell confirmed the fire is not being investigated as a suspicious fire or a criminal act.

