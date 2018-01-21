Local business owners share opinions on government shutdown

Andrew Windham stays busy with customers at EZVapors on Pass Road.

The vape shop is just a short walk from Keesler's Gate 7 and draws in a lot of business from the base, but that could change.

The government shutdown has Windham worried.

"With the majority of my foot traffic being like that and us being a small business, I can definitely see the effects of something like that happening," he said.

Its just day two of the shutdown, but Windham said some of his customers are already being cautious about where and how they spend their money. Customers who normally buy in bulk, are now buying just enough to get by.

"So instead of spending 20 bucks, they're spending 3, 4, 5 dollars, that kind of thing. and so you take that and multiply it by 20 or 30 people, you start seeing where the numbers get drastically lower," he said.

At Allstyles Barber Shop, owner Patrick Kemp isn't worried about the shutdown buzzing his profits.

"I don't think it will last long. I think they will get it resolved pretty quick, so I don't think we have to worry about it," Kemp said.

"It didn't hurt us in the past. I think it hurt the guys as far as getting a paycheck, but it didn't hurt us. If anyone needed help, we'd help them out," said Pat Cheatham.

Dane's Barber Shop owner Joe Jones said he doesn't see things slowing down either, since Keesler is a training base.

"Students still have to get their haircut, or they're going to get in trouble for that, and that's a large part of our business," Jones said.

As for Windham, he's still hoping Congress can come to a compromise soon before the shutdown causes his bottom line to go up in smoke.

"The longer it drags on the more it hurts. The longer it takes, the more you keep twisting the knife," he said.

