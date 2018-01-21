Two arrested in Waffle House armed robbery case

Gulfport police arrested two men in connection with a robbery at Waffle House in Biloxi.More >>
Authorities in Harrison County are investigating how a Biloxi woman died. According to D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, a driver reported running over a person who was lying in the middle of the road around 4:21 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to south Mississippi on Monday. Possibly stormy weather by the weekend.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg held a sunrise prayer service and moment of silence Sunday morning to commemorate the anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt on January 21, 2017.More >>
For more than 50 campers in Gulf Islands National Seashore, the morning began a blunt message that they were being forced from their campsites.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
