Two arrested in Waffle House armed robbery case

Gulfport police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery at Waffle House in Biloxi.

Markil Jackson, 22, and Blaise Tucker, 24, were taken into custody and charged with armed robbery on Sunday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., the Biloxi Communications Center received a call in reference to a disturbance at the Waffle House.

Reports say two men entered the establishment, demanded that the cash registered be opened, stole and unknown amount of money and fled the scene. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police say.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained a vehicle description located the vehicle as it traveled on I-10, westbound.

A traffic stop was initiated and the suspects were taken into custody.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued each suspect a $150,000 bond. Jackson and Tucker were both processed and later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

