Biloxi woman found lying dead in the road

Authorities in Harrison County are investigating how a Biloxi woman died.

According to D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, a driver reported running over a person who was lying in the middle of the road around 4:21 a.m. Sunday. When first responders arrived on Cypress Drive, they found 32 year old Erin Hamilton of Biloxi dead. Her death has been ruled as suspicious.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was called and is now assisting police with the investigation, which is still in its early stages and continues to be ongoing.

Authorities are now searching for anyone with information about what happened to Hamilton and how she got in the road. No other details about her death have been released. Police say her body is being sent to the State Examiner's Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to try and discover her exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts on the evening of Saturday January 20, 2018, and/or morning of Sunday January 21, 2018 is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

