1 dead after house fire in Jackson County

Officials say the person killed in the fire was the lone occupant of the house. (Photo Source: WLOX)

One person is confirmed dead after a house fire in the Latimer community on Saturday night.

The fire continues to burn on the corner of Dantzler Rd. and Theriot Ave., north of I-10 and Ocean Springs.

Earl Etheridge, emergency management director, said reports of the fire began at about 8:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, about 75% of the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters are still battling the blaze.

Officials note that the deceased person was the sole occupant of the house.

Etheridge says one volunteer firefighter with the Northwest Jackson County Fire Department was also injured.

While the extent of the firefighter's injuries is unknown, he was transported to Ocean Springs Hospital for immediate treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

