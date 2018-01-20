Sorority members serve South Mississippi

One of those projects included feeding the elderly at St. Paul United Methodist Church in east Biloxi. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Historically black sororities are often known for stepping and sisterhood, but there's much more to the organization than that.

“At the end of the day, public service is our mission. So, that's why we do it. We're service above self,” said Monica Hurst who co-chaired the day of service.

The women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are in Biloxi for their 2018 cluster. It's an annual meeting held in each state, where members come together to discuss sorority business and fellowship.

“We even had the opportunity to take some of the sorors who weren't local around to see some of the impact that Katrina had,” said Hurst.

Saturday was their day of service, so members spread out across the coast to perform service projects.

“We knew that we wanted to help with food. We wanted to help the children, and we wanted to clothe because we've had a couple of really harsh winters or at least days of winter,” said Hurst.

One of those projects included feeding the elderly at St. Paul United Methodist Church in east Biloxi, where Gloria Dilworth is a member.

Dilworth is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta and was happy to have such a large group of her sorority sisters doing good in her community.

“I was elated because we can serve more people, and that's what we're all about, community service” said Gloria Dilworth.

On Sunday, the weekend long event will end with an ecumenical service.

