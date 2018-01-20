Self-defense workshops boost confidence and safety

Self-defense training is a fitness activity that will never go out of style.

The American Martial Art Academy is hosting their 2nd of 12 Self Defense Workshops at their Headquarters location in D’Iberville, 3291A Warrior Drive.

The workshops are free to the public and focus on techniques that are easy to retain and recall.

About 20 people attended the event, ready to learn some of the most common and prevalent attacks from standing and ground assault situations.

Many of the statistics for sexual and violent crime are alarming. A page on the FBI's official website states that in eight out of 10 cases of rape, the victim knew the person who sexually assaulted them. Last year’s data also showed that 95,730 rapes were reported to law enforcement last year, based on the UCR’s legacy definition.

The academy hopes their classes will help decrease crime and abuse along the Gulf Coast.

