Three people shot at Biloxi nightclub

Biloxi Police are searching for a man they believed opened fire outside a nightclub late Friday, injuring three people.

It happened in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Lounge, a gentleman's club on Veterans Avenue.

Authorities say there was an altercation outside the club, which led to a man firing off multiple rounds. Three employees at the club were hit by bullets and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time but police say they are searching for the suspect involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

