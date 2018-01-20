Pass police chief talks safety for upcoming parade - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass police chief talks safety for upcoming parade

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
This is a photo from police on the scene after the shooting in 2016. (Photo source: WLOX News) This is a photo from police on the scene after the shooting in 2016. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Officials in Pass Christian are already making plans for tighter security at this year's annual Mardi Gras parade. Part of that decision comes just two years after a fatal shooting at the parade claimed the lives of two men and left multiple others injured.

With all four defendants in that shooting pleading guilty, Police Chief Tim Hendricks is praising everyone who worked on the investigation, including multiple officers in his own department. He said the work of his officers, in seeing this case through, has brought him great pride. 

"Six defendants all have at least entered a plea of guilty and a judge has accepted that and given a sentence on that. So we're very pleased with that. I don't think that anybody pled to their full charges or sentencing, but it's the least I think we could accept with getting back to to the victims and everyone involved. Finding some type of closure in that," said Chief Hendricks. 

When the St. Paul Carnival Association parade rolls February 11th, Pass Christian Police plans on going above and beyond to make sure revelers feel safe. 

"We do take extras steps to put more barricades up," said the police chief.  "We're trying to get additional officers to help us out. We've eliminated some of the 
parking. So anything we see from the previous year we try our best to do it better the next year."

After the final defendant in the Pass parade shooting from 2016 entered a plea with a judge on Friday, Chief Hendricks said it shows the public his officers are committed to seeking justice for the victims. This year, he'll have close to 100 officers working the parade. 

"We have a zero tolerance policy for fighting, drugs, public nudity at the parades," said Chief Hendricks. "We're going to crack down on that severely. But then again on the other hand like I said we want people to enjoy themselves within reason."

During the 2016 shooting, there were close to 1,500 people nearby. Chief Hendricks asks folks to always pay attention to their surroundings during a big event, especially at a parade. 

The police chief also thanks additional agencies that helped with the investigation, as well as the district attorney's office for preparing cases against the suspects. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Pass police chief talks safety for upcoming parade

    Pass police chief talks safety for upcoming parade

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:14 AM EST2018-01-20 15:14:45 GMT
    This is a photo from police on the scene after the shooting in 2016. (Photo source: WLOX News)This is a photo from police on the scene after the shooting in 2016. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    Officials in Pass Christian are already making plans for tighter security at this year's annual Mardi Gras parade. Part of that decision comes just two years after a fatal shooting at the parade claimed the lives of two men and left multiple others injured.

    More >>

    Officials in Pass Christian are already making plans for tighter security at this year's annual Mardi Gras parade. Part of that decision comes just two years after a fatal shooting at the parade claimed the lives of two men and left multiple others injured.

    More >>

  • Three people shot at Biloxi nightclub

    Three people shot at Biloxi nightclub

    Saturday, January 20 2018 9:31 AM EST2018-01-20 14:31:56 GMT
    Wayna Scott, 21 of Gautier, is charged in an overnight shooting Friday at a Biloxi nightclub. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)Wayna Scott, 21 of Gautier, is charged in an overnight shooting Friday at a Biloxi nightclub. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

    A Gautier man is now behind bars after a nightclub shooting in Biloxi left three people injured overnight Friday.

    More >>

    A Gautier man is now behind bars after a nightclub shooting in Biloxi left three people injured overnight Friday.

    More >>

  • Two arrested for burglary and restaurant fire, police say

    Two arrested for burglary and restaurant fire, police say

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-20 02:43:18 GMT
    Police say the suspects took a safe and a cash register before setting the restaurant ablaze. (Photo Source: WLOX)Police say the suspects took a safe and a cash register before setting the restaurant ablaze. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stole from a Saucier restaurant and set the building on fire. 

    More >>

    Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stole from a Saucier restaurant and set the building on fire. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly