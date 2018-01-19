Long Beach clinches first Region 8-5A Championship since 2010

With a playoff berth already secured, the Long Beach girls soccer team still had plenty to play for entering their last two games of the regular season. At 14-0-1, the Lady Bearcats needed just two wins to secure an unbeaten regular season, and just one win to clinch the Region 8-5A Championship and homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

One down, one to go.

The Lady Bearcats (15-0-1) survived Gautier (4-8-4) 1-0 to clinch their first Region Championship since 2010. Senior and PRCC commit Maddie Beets scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute.

Head coach Neil Scott is excited for the accomplishment, but said there's more work to be done.

"We just don't want the girls to be completely happy with that," Scott said. "We want to make sure we have a good playoff run. We're looking for South State Championships, State Championships, anything to add to what we've already accomplished."

The Lady Bearcats finish off the regular season next Friday with a trip to Stone.

In other Coast soccer news, The Gulfport Lady Admirals clinch the Region 8-6A Championship.