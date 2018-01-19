Pascagoula police investigate infant girl's death

The infant appeared to have died from SIDS (Photo source: WLOX)

The Pascagoula Police Department is investigating the death of an infant girl.

Captain Doug Adams told WLOX the infant was taken to the emergency room Thursday morning, and doctors believed the infant died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“Nothing on the outside suggested anything other than SIDS,” Captain Adams said.

Adams confirmed a coroner was notified to perform an autopsy on the infant as regular routine procedures. That’s when Captain Adams says evidence of trauma was present.

"We were notified around lunchtime about the indication of possible trauma from the autopsy."

Adams said before then, all outward appearances suggested SIDS.

"We treat everything as a homicide until suggested otherwise," Adams confirmed.

Captain Adams said the baby was approximately four months old, and he believed she had been to the doctor since she was born. The Pascagoula Police Department is still investigating.

