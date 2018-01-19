Real life captured in special art books

Most people share their experiences on social media. Marcussen thinks this is a better way to leave an enduring story of life. (Photo source: Stig Marcussen Art Facebook)

Marcussen is well-known around the country for his coastal flavored water colors. (Photo source: Stig Marcussen Art Facebook)

Ocean Springs artist Stig Marcussen considers himself an old-fashioned guy. He doesn't have a cell phone or use social media.

Instead, he travels a lot and paints more than is imaginable.

The story of his life can be found in the colorful pages of more than 200 books. Inside his collection of books is a painting a day dating all the way back to 1983. They are colorful memories of Marcussen's life and travels from around the world. Marcussen wanted to make sure he captured the special moments and experiences.

"The reason I did this is because I asked my father what he did at my age. He said I don't even remember last week. I didn't want that kind of life. When I'm dead, this is my life. This is what I did," Marcussen said.

Marcussen is well-known around the country for his coastal flavored water colors. The pieces in his books are done with pen, ink and water color paint.

He's traveled a lot and has experienced many different adventures. He painted his day in Tibet 18,000 feet up on a mountain side.

“You see me sitting there on the corner of a rock. I thought if this rock falls not only will they never find me, I'll be dust," said Marcussen with a smile on his face.

He painted his adventures as an artist during and right after hurricane Katrina.

"I was actually painting from inside destroyed houses," Marcussen said.

Marcussen doesn't like the term “diary” to describe these daily records of his life, although he does write an explanation of the artwork in the back of each book.

"205 books. 100 pages per book. That's 20,500 paintings," Marcussen said.

Most people share their experiences on social media. Marcussen thinks this is a better way to leave an enduring story of life.

"What I notice now is everyone is on Facebook. Nobody is going to look at that 100 years from now. It'll be gone. It's digital. No matter what happens these will still be here. You don't need equipment to view it. Just open the book and look at it," said the artist.

Anyone can find Marcussen's work at the Pink Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.