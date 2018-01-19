Gulfport announces road closure

The road closure on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. has been scheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 (Photo Source: WLOX)

The City of Gulfport released plans to close roads to traffic in order to complete a new project.

Officials say the west bound lanes on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. will be closed to thru traffic in order to install a new drainage system crossing 13th Street.

The road closure has been scheduled from Jan. 24, to Jan. 26, if the weather permits.

The detour route will be on 24th Avenue and the Service Road, according to dispatch supervisor Earnest Markham.

For questions or further information, please contact the Public Works Department @ 228-868-5740.

