Stone product, longtime Gulf Coast assistant reportedly joins Crimson Tide

Stevon Moore is reportedly reuniting with Nick Saban.

According to a report by BamaInsider.com, Moore, a Stone High graduate and longtime Gulf Coast assistant Coach, will join Alabama's coaching staff as a defensive analyst. Moore previously played under Saban with the Cleveland Browns from 19992-94.

Moore lettered in baseball, track, basketball and football at Stone from 1980-84 before becoming a four-year starter at Ole Miss. A Rebels Athletics Hall of Famer, Moore notched 97 NFL starts while playing 122 games during his eleven seasons in the league. He became a volunteer coach at MGCCC in 2000, eventually being promoted to defensive back coach in 2002, a title he held for sixteen seasons.

You can find a link to the original story here - https://alabama.rivals.com/news/alabama-to-hire-stevon-moore-as-defensive-analyst

