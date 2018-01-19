Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX) one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)
Police say a suspect may have gotten away in this pickup truck, a blue GMC or Chevy. (Photo Source: WLOX) Police say a suspect may have gotten away in this pickup truck, a blue GMC or Chevy. (Photo Source: WLOX)
This white Nissan Altima was allegedly driven by another suspect (Photo Source: WLOX) This white Nissan Altima was allegedly driven by another suspect (Photo Source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin. 

Reports show that the incidents happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 in St. Martin's Southwind Drive area. 

Authorities believe three of the suspects escaped from the scene on foot while two others were driving.

Surveillance images show one suspect in a blue pickup truck, either GMC or Chevy, and the other in a white Nissan Maxima. A camera also captured one of suspects inside of a store. 

If identification of suspect of vehicles can be made, contact Inv. Robert Kline at 228-875-4195. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport announces road closure

    Gulfport announces road closure

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-01-19 22:11:29 GMT
    The road closure on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. has been scheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 (Photo Source: WLOX)The road closure on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. has been scheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 (Photo Source: WLOX)

    The City of Gulfport released plans to close roads to traffic in order to complete a new project. 

    More >>

    The City of Gulfport released plans to close roads to traffic in order to complete a new project. 

    More >>

  • Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

    Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:47 PM EST2018-01-19 21:47:41 GMT
    one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin. 

    More >>

    Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin. 

    More >>

  • Fourth suspect pleads guilty in Pass parade shooting

    Fourth suspect pleads guilty in Pass parade shooting

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-01-19 21:39:59 GMT
    Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty in a shooting at the 2016 Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Harrison County Jail)Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty in a shooting at the 2016 Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Harrison County Jail)

    A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting at a Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in Harrison County Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting at a Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in Harrison County Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly