Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

This white Nissan Altima was allegedly driven by another suspect (Photo Source: WLOX)

Police say a suspect may have gotten away in this pickup truck, a blue GMC or Chevy. (Photo Source: WLOX)

one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)

Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin.

Reports show that the incidents happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 in St. Martin's Southwind Drive area.

Authorities believe three of the suspects escaped from the scene on foot while two others were driving.

Surveillance images show one suspect in a blue pickup truck, either GMC or Chevy, and the other in a white Nissan Maxima. A camera also captured one of suspects inside of a store.

If identification of suspect of vehicles can be made, contact Inv. Robert Kline at 228-875-4195.

