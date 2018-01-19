Biloxi residence captures surveillance video from burglary - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi residence captures surveillance video from burglary

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Police need help identifying the subject in this photo (Photo source: WLOX) Police need help identifying the subject in this photo (Photo source: WLOX)
The photo was captured on the victim's surveillance video system (Photo source: WLOX) The photo was captured on the victim's surveillance video system (Photo source: WLOX)

Do you recognize this person? Police need help identifying this unknown individual.

The Biloxi Police Department believe the unknown subject shown in these photos was involved in a Residential Burglary.

Police say the burglary occurred just before 8 a.m. January 12 at a house in the Edgewater Park Estates neighborhood.

Multiple pieces of jewelry were taken from the home.

The photos of the unknown individual were captured on the victim’s home surveillance video system as the unknown subject exited the home.

