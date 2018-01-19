Biloxi police arrest male after public helped identify him in burglary investigation

Tips from that request led police to identify Tillman as a person-of-interest in that investigation. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The photo was captured on the victim's surveillance video system (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Nykobie Tillman of Biloxi Tuesday after police received tips from the public that identified Tillman as a person of interest in a Residential Burglary investigation.

The Biloxi Police Department sent out a request for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male caught on the surveillance camera of a residence in the Edgewater Park neighborhood.

Tips from that request led police to identify Tillman as a person-of-interest in that investigation. Biloxi police were able to develop probable cause to arrest Tillman for the burglary.

Items recovered from his residence linked him to the crime.

At the time of his arrest, Tillman was found in possession of a firearm. Police discovered he is a convicted felon who was on probation for a prior Residential Burglary at the time of his arrest for the burglary at the Edgewater residence.

Tillman was charged with Residential Burglary and Possession of a Firearm after Felony Conviction. Bond was set at $50,000 per charge. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.