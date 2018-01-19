Frozen pond provides fun for felines - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Frozen pond provides fun for felines

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
A handful of outdoor kittens discovered a frozen pond in Hurley Friday morning. (Source: Jon Higginbotham) A handful of outdoor kittens discovered a frozen pond in Hurley Friday morning. (Source: Jon Higginbotham)
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

It was a fun-filled, frozen morning for a handful of feline friends in Jackson County.

Jon Higginbotham said he woke up Friday morning after a hard freeze and found that the small pond on his Hurley property had frozen over. He and his three cats - Callie, Felicia and Leo - were out walking around the pond when the kitties discovered that the water was frozen.

I started throwing dirt clods onto the frozen pond," said Higginbotham. "The cats decided to chase after the dirt clods on to the pond. Once they realized it wasn't wet, they started playing all over the pond."

Higginbotham said even his dog got in on the frozen fun! 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport announces road closure

    Gulfport announces road closure

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-01-19 22:11:29 GMT
    The road closure on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. has been scheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 (Photo Source: WLOX)The road closure on 13th St. between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave. has been scheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 (Photo Source: WLOX)

    The City of Gulfport released plans to close roads to traffic in order to complete a new project. 

    More >>

    The City of Gulfport released plans to close roads to traffic in order to complete a new project. 

    More >>

  • Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

    Nine car burglaries in one night in St. Martin

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:47 PM EST2018-01-19 21:47:41 GMT
    one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)one of the five suspects in a string of car burglaries in St. Martin (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin. 

    More >>

    Officers are searching for five suspects connected to nine vehicle burglaries that took place in St. Martin. 

    More >>

  • Fourth suspect pleads guilty in Pass parade shooting

    Fourth suspect pleads guilty in Pass parade shooting

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-01-19 21:39:59 GMT
    Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty in a shooting at the 2016 Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Harrison County Jail)Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty in a shooting at the 2016 Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Harrison County Jail)

    A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting at a Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in Harrison County Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting at a Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in Harrison County Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly