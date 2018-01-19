Frozen pond provides fun for felines

It was a fun-filled, frozen morning for a handful of feline friends in Jackson County.

Jon Higginbotham said he woke up Friday morning after a hard freeze and found that the small pond on his Hurley property had frozen over. He and his three cats - Callie, Felicia and Leo - were out walking around the pond when the kitties discovered that the water was frozen.

I started throwing dirt clods onto the frozen pond," said Higginbotham. "The cats decided to chase after the dirt clods on to the pond. Once they realized it wasn't wet, they started playing all over the pond."

Higginbotham said even his dog got in on the frozen fun!

