Police search for missing Biloxi teen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police search for missing Biloxi teen

Jada Butler was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 15, 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX) Jada Butler was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 15, 2018 (Photo Source: WLOX)
Authorities say this is the first time Jada Butler has run away from home. (Photo Source: WLOX) Authorities say this is the first time Jada Butler has run away from home. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing. 

Police say Jada Butler has not been seen since leaving her Biloxi home on Jan. 15 at 5:21pm. Her residence is in the area of Rosewood Lane. 

Officials describe Jada as 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair that could possibly be dyed brown, dental braces and a mole on the lower part of her back.

According to authorities, Jada ran away due to a dispute over disciplinary actions with her parents. After viewing footage from several surveillance cameras in the area, officers say they do not suspect any foul play. 

If you have any information on Jada Butler’s location, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit atciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Dispatch 228-392-0641

