Sec. of State Hosemann puts out SOS for stolen truck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sec. of State Hosemann puts out SOS for stolen truck

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck. (Photo source: YouTube) Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck. (Photo source: YouTube)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight. 

The truck's license plate is from Hinds County P671WM and the VIN #1FTFW1ET1DKE90671.

"It has a black roll top over the bed of the truck. It has a brown MH sticker on the back left window," Hosemann wrote. 

Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck. 

"I would sincerely appreciate if you would contact me if you have any information on the red or orange sedan or my Ford F150 truck," Hosemann wrote. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • USS Fitzgerald arrives in South Mississippi

    USS Fitzgerald arrives in South Mississippi

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-01-19 18:58:10 GMT
    The USS Fitzgerald arrived in South Mississippi Friday morning for repairs at Ingalls Shipyard. (Source: WLOX)The USS Fitzgerald arrived in South Mississippi Friday morning for repairs at Ingalls Shipyard. (Source: WLOX)

    Outlined against the sun, the USS Fitzgerald painted a patriotic picture of American strength as it churned through the water, heading to the Port of Pascagoula. 

    More >>

    Outlined against the sun, the USS Fitzgerald painted a patriotic picture of American strength as it churned through the water, heading to the Port of Pascagoula. 

    More >>

  • Coast cities make up top 4 affordable beach towns in U.S.

    Coast cities make up top 4 affordable beach towns in U.S.

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-01-19 18:57:29 GMT
    Coast cities are some of the most affordable beach towns to visit, according to one website. (Source: WLOX)Coast cities are some of the most affordable beach towns to visit, according to one website. (Source: WLOX)

    Four South Mississippi cities are taking top spots in a survey of the most affordable beach towns in America. Topping that list is Gulfport, which comes in the number one spot.

    More >>

    Four South Mississippi cities are taking top spots in a survey of the most affordable beach towns in America. Topping that list is Gulfport, which comes in the number one spot.

    More >>

  • Sec. of State Hosemann puts out SOS for stolen truck

    Sec. of State Hosemann puts out SOS for stolen truck

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-01-19 18:34:03 GMT
    Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck. (Photo source: YouTube)Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck. (Photo source: YouTube)

    Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.

    More >>

    Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly