Sec. of State Hosemann puts out SOS for stolen truck

Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.

The truck's license plate is from Hinds County P671WM and the VIN #1FTFW1ET1DKE90671.

"It has a black roll top over the bed of the truck. It has a brown MH sticker on the back left window," Hosemann wrote.

Hosemann also posted links to surveillance videos showing an orange 4-door sedan going into the neighborhood, then leaving at the same time as Hosemann's white truck.

"I would sincerely appreciate if you would contact me if you have any information on the red or orange sedan or my Ford F150 truck," Hosemann wrote.

