Pass Christian principal wins 'Oscars of Teaching'

Pass Christian High School Principal Dr. Robyn Killebrew won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, sometimes referred to as the "Oscars of Teaching." (Photo source: WLOX)

A coast educator received a prestigious award Friday morning, and it's the only one being awarded in the state of Mississippi this season.

Pass Christian High School Principal Dr. Robyn Killebrew won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, sometimes referred to as the "Oscars of Teaching."

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley surprised Killebrew with the news at a school assembly Friday morning. She's one of only 44 educators across the country receiving the award.

RIGHT NOW: Pass Christian HS Principal Dr. Robyn Killebrew just received $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Only one in MS this season. pic.twitter.com/96MM2QwUfS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) January 19, 2018

The $25,000 Milken award is an unrestricted cash award, and recipients can use the money however they wish. Educators cannot apply for the recognition and don't even know when they're being considered. Candidates come in through a confidential selection process and are reviewed by blue ribbon panels appointed by state departments of education. The final approval comes from the Milken Family Foundation.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.