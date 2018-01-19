Biloxi Upper Elementary students taking part in kindness challenge

Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.More >>
A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a 2016 shooting at a Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade. Donald Dedeaux pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in Harrison County Friday morning.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency for school districts affected by this week's winter weather. According to twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed. Governor Bryant's proclamation states: The State of Mississippi has been severely affected by a significant snow event, extreme and prolong subfreezing temperatures, ice and accompanying winter weather impacting all areas of the ...More >>
A coast educator received a prestigious award Friday morning, and it's the only one being awarded in the state of Mississippi this season.More >>
Outlined against the sun, the USS Fitzgerald painted a patriotic picture of American strength as it churned through the water, heading to the Port of Pascagoula.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
The premium membership which grants faster shipping and access to Amazon Video, will increase by 18 percent.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
