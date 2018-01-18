Our team put Google's art history look-alike app to the test

People are sharing hilarious reactions to finding their museum art look-alikes thanks to Google's Arts & Culture app.

The app has been available to the public since 2016, but it has gained new attention after it launched a new feature.

Through facial recognition technology, the app lets users match their selfies to faces featured in historical artwork.

The app tells you the name of the piece and the artist, as well as where the painting is currently located.

Many of the matches were frighteningly identical.

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

Others were just...frightening.

Wow this google arts and culture app is scary accurate pic.twitter.com/z9nEXOWg8b — blake j (@BlakeJ98) January 15, 2018

I’ve taken like 20 selfies with the Google arts & culture app and gotten this horrifying guy as my top result EVERY SINGLE TIME, who do I sue pic.twitter.com/PjuvT0IXIU — Caroline Wazer (@CarolineWazer) January 13, 2018

Even the WLOX News Now staff joined in on the fun! We set out to see what we may have looked like in a different life.

Our WLOX News Now team tried out Google's Arts & Culture app's new face-matching feature! The results were... interesting! ???? pic.twitter.com/HbQOmiYZLa — WLOX (@WLOX) January 19, 2018

More of our team decided to put the app to the test. How do you think Google did? pic.twitter.com/paP9bZALf9 — WLOX (@WLOX) January 19, 2018

Currently, the fine art look-alike feature is only available in the United States.

