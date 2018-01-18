Our team put Google's art history look-alike app to the test - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Our team put Google's art history look-alike app to the test

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Actress Felicia Day tested out the Google Arts & Culture App's latest feature (Photo Source: WLOX) Actress Felicia Day tested out the Google Arts & Culture App's latest feature (Photo Source: WLOX)
People are sharing hilarious reactions to finding their museum art look-alikes thanks to Google's Arts & Culture app. 

The app has been available to the public since 2016, but it has gained new attention after it launched a new feature.  

Through facial recognition technology, the app lets users match their selfies to faces featured in historical artwork.

The app tells you the name of the piece and the artist, as well as where the painting is currently located. 

Many of the matches were frighteningly identical.

Others were just...frightening. 

Even the WLOX News Now staff joined in on the fun! We set out to see what we may have looked like in a different life. 

Currently, the fine art look-alike feature is only available in the United States.

