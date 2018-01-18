Police need help identifying unknown males in storage unit break ins

One of the individuals on surveillance video. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who may be connected to the burglary of multiple storage units at the Stor-By-U storage unit complex.

The complex is located on Woolmarket Road in Biloxi.

Biloxi Police believe the incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, and at least 18 units were broken into by two unknown white males.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the identity of the individuals is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

