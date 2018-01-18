Man arrested after leading police on chase through Biloxi

A man runs from police after officers tried to make a traffic stop. (Photo source: WLOX)

A man running from police startled drivers on I-110 this afternoon in downtown Biloxi. He was driving in the wrong direction while trying to get away from officers.

The incident began at Reynoir Street and Highway 90 as officers tried to make a traffic stop. The driver fled and went north on the southbound I-110 ramp.

The driver did not hit any other cars traveling or parked. Police say he tossed something out of the car as he weaved around traffic.

The chase ended just before 5 p.m. on Forest Avenue near Keesler Gate 3.

Police say the man will be charged with Felony Eluding and other charges are possible.

