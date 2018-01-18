Are you ready for it? Warmer by this weekend

Forecast high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon

After record cold has kept much of the region in a deep freeze this week, a much-needed thaw is on the horizon.

Typically, south Mississippi should see high temperatures in the low 60s in mid to late January. High temperatures have been running 20-30 degrees below that.



But that is about to change.

A shift in the upper-level atmospheric pattern is going to restore temperatures to near normal readings by the weekend.

Weekend Warm Up: Jet stream retreats north over eastern US, allowing mild air to build over south MS. An upper-low out west arrives Monday to bring rain and thunderstorms. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/D295lbEk1z — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 18, 2018

The jet stream, a river of fast moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, for much of January has taken a big dip into the southern US - allowing frigid arctic air to spill into the Gulf Coast.

Over the weekend, the Jet stream will gradually retreat north, allowing for warm air to build back over south Mississippi.

On Saturday, high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s. The combination of warm temperatures and cool waters in the Mississippi Sound may create sea fog overnight.

By Sunday, it may not be uncommon to see upper 60s and maybe a few 70s pop up on the temperature map. Temperatures along the immediate coast may run a few degrees cooler depending how long sea fog lingers.

A fast moving upper-level disturbance arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind this system, but near average.

A fast moving storm system will pass north of MS, but will bring the chance for showers and a few storms Sunday night and into Monday. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/tOLEXn9Gi7 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) January 18, 2018

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist