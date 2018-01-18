MHP reports weather related accidents from icy roads

In the last couple of days, South Mississippi has experienced unusually frigid weather temperatures.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams reported January 17, 2018 was the coldest January 17th since 1893 in Biloxi. Temperatures reached down to 14 degrees with a wind chill of -4 degrees here at the WLOX studios on Wednesday morning.

Though most areas received less than an inch of snow, the weather still created dangerous road conditions.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a large number of vehicle crashes and calls for assistance throughout the state due to the weather conditions from Tuesday to Wednesday at midnight.

MHP reports troopers worked around the clock to investigate about 236 crashes and respond to 605 calls for assistance.

According to MHP, snow turned into ice on the roads. The ice created hazardous road conditions and contributed to the majority of those crashes.

MHP stated a huge number of calls for assistance involved vehicles sliding off roadways, stranded motorists and disabled vehicles.

On Wednesday, a crash occurred on I-59 involving 2 fatalities, but MHP reports it was not weather related. The accident is currently under investigation.

