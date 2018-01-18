Report shows rising student achievement in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Education just released its annual State Superintendent's Report and the news is good.

"This report provides clear evidence that the education initiatives that have been implemented in recent years are steadily improving student outcomes," said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. "We are excited about the positive direction public education is moving in Mississippi and remain fully committed to improving academic outcomes for all students."

View a pdf of the full report below, or online here: http://www.mde.k12.ms.us/MBE/R2018

The report contains key data points about academic achievements in the 2016-17 school year and information about the Mississippi State Board of Education Strategic Plan and the Mississippi Succeeds plan to meet the expectations of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The report also includes financial, statistical and other pertinent information from the state and local school district levels.

Among the state's highest education priorities is a continued focus on early childhood education, literacy, rigorous academic standards, advanced coursework opportunities for students, career, and technical education, professional development for teachers and improving low-performing schools.

