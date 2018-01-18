Snow and ice totals from January 16-17

After record cold has kept much of the region in a deep freeze this week, a much-needed thaw is on the horizon.More >>
After record cold has kept much of the region in a deep freeze this week, a much-needed thaw is on the horizon.More >>
Light accumulations of snow and ice were reported in South Mississippi from the mixed wintry precipitation event late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some totals around the region topped three inches.More >>
Light accumulations of snow and ice were reported in South Mississippi from the mixed wintry precipitation event late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some totals around the region topped three inches.More >>
The temperature dropped down to 14 degrees with a wind chill of -4 degrees here at our WLOX studios in Biloxi on Wednesday morning.More >>
The temperature dropped down to 14 degrees with a wind chill of -4 degrees here at our WLOX studios in Biloxi on Wednesday morning.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
While there is increasing confidence in wintry mix actually happening this evening in South MS, the question remains will it be enough to actually cause a major travel hazard.More >>
Dangerous cold coming tonight... protect pipes, pets, plants, & people with temps in the 10s & even colder feels-like temps. Hypothermia & frostbite will be possible early Wednesday.More >>
Dangerous cold coming tonight... protect pipes, pets, plants, & people with temps in the 10s & even colder feels-like temps. Hypothermia & frostbite will be possible early Wednesday.More >>