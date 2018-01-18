Snow and ice totals from January 16-17

Forecast snow totals were pretty much on par with what actually occurred. The highest amounts were seen inland.

Snow was reported even across parts of South Mississippi, with the highest amounts inland.

A winter system affected much of the east U.S. with thousands of snow reports coming in.

Much of the Deep South region saw a rare winter snow event earlier this week.

This system was responsible for thousands of reports of snow across the eastern U.S. and unfortunately even some injuries and fatalities, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Light accumulations of snow and ice were reported in South Mississippi from the mixed wintry precipitation event late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Some locations, like Poplarville, received over an inch of snowfall.

Here's a list of snowfall reports across the WLOX area of South Mississippi, according to the NWS:

LOCATION AMOUNT (inches) Poplarville, MS 2 Bexley, MS 1 Lucedale, MS 0.5 to 1 Wiggins, MS 0.5 to 1 Delisle, MS 0.33 Vancleave, MS 0.33

As expected ( https://t.co/gcVO4E4Z2I ), most locations saw less than 1" unless you were near or north of Poplarville, Wiggins, or Lucedale. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/0octfDi4RK — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) January 18, 2018

The highest two totals reported from around the region were four inches in Kentwood, LA and 3.75 inches in Thomasville, AL.

"While snowfall in the South is not easy to forecast, the actual amounts measured were pretty much as expected," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The local snowfall reports we've seen are matching up very well with the forecast that we gave."

"The impact to travel was underestimated though," Williams said. "We were originally thinking it would only be a minor impact and we wound up with major road closures due to slippery roads."

"For coastal Mississippi to get more than one snow event in just one winter season is quite exceptional," Williams said. "I cannot find any record of something like this happening before."

Click here to read the full snowfall report for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi (including Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties) from the NWS of New Orleans.

Click here to read the full snowfall report for southeast Mississippi (including Stone and George counties), southwest Alabama, and the northwest Florida panhandle.

