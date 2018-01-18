Couple who used stolen Saints box seats say they bought them from a stranger

Lance and Jamie Clemons sat comfortably among the 70,000 fans watching the Saints top the Jets on Dec. 17.

"It was something on the bucket list, I promised her a Saints game before the end of the year," said Lance Clemons.

Clemons drove from Pascagoula to the Superdome with $100 in hand looking to buy tickets on the street. He crossed paths with a man selling top of the line tickets with a face value of $170 each.

"He said I'll take the $100 here are the tickets, so I gave him the $100, we went into the game and they scanned the tickets," Lance said.

It turned out the box level tickets giving a perfect view of the field were stolen.

"We didn't steal anything from anybody, and we had no idea what was going on," Lance said.

The tickets came from inside of a purse that was snatched at the IP in Biloxi between midnight and 1am on the same morning of the game.

On Thursday, police put out a notice asking for information about the theft with a picture of the couple at the game. The hope was that they would have information about the theft, or they may have had contact with the culprit.

However, after news began to spread, the Clemons' believed they were being unfairly portrayed as criminals.

Both expressed their surprise at the sudden publicity.

"My girl at the gym said I thought you were in jail, I said baby I'm not in jail, what is going on with you?" said Jamie Clemons.

Within a few hours, the couple came forward to police. Biloxi Police Major Chris DeBack says police believe the couple did not steal the tickets, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

"We're still trying to determine how the purse was taken exactly and who may have taken it initially," DeBack said.

If Lance and Jamie go back to a Saints game next season, they say they'll buy tickets another way.

"If I would have known that I wouldn't have bought the tickets," Jamie said.