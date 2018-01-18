Couple who used stolen Saints box seats say they bought them from a stranger

Jamie Lynn wrote on our Facebook page defending herself and her husband saying they bought the box seats from a man in front of the Superdome on game day. (Photo source: Jamie'Lynn Clemons/Facebook)

Biloxi Police say a couple who attended a Saints game with tickets stolen from a Biloxi casino have been identified and are cooperating with investigators. The couple says they're unfairly being portrayed as criminals when all they did was buy two tickets from a stranger.

It started with a stolen purse taken from the IP Casino Resort between midnight and 1am on December 17. The victim reported the theft and told officers the purse contained two box seat tickets for the New Orleans Saints' game against the Jets. Later that day, a couple showed up in the box for the game and cheered the Saints on. They even took pictures at the game and posted them to social media.

A month later, Biloxi Police released that photo to the public asking for help identifying the couple. The hope was that they would have information about the theft, or they may have had contact with the culprit.

"We're not saying they're the thieves. They could have bought the tickets off Craigslist. We’re just hoping someone can identify them for us," said Major Christopher DeBack.

Within a few hours, the couple came forward to police. Lance and Jamie Lynn Clemons also identified themselves to WLOX, saying they did nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.

Jamie Lynn wrote on our Facebook page defending herself and her husband saying they bought the box seats from a man in front of the Superdome on game day.

"He said that they where [sic] real and we paid him and went to the game. Simple as that!!!" Jamie Lynn wrote. "We r not the thieves!!!!! They will CATCH WHO EVER DID THIS AND GOD DOES NOT LIKE UGLY!!!"

Biloxi investigators haven't released any new information about the case, other than to say the couple was cooperating. If you have any information on the theft that could help the case, call Investigator Steve Kelly with Biloxi's Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112. You can also report a tip anonymously Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

