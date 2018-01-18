Firefighters save house from huge workshop fire

It took firemen about 2 hours to put the workshop fire out. (Photo Source: John Harlin)

Firefighters were able to save a Harrison County home from fierce flames that destroyed a nearby workshop.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone noticed the fire in Landon Lake Estates around 8 p.m. Wednesday and called 911.

Firefighters fought the blaze in 25 degree temperatures for about 2 hours. They were able to keep the house safe, but the shop and all of the contents inside were a total loss. We're told the shop had tools, equipment and a car inside.

Sullivan reports the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

