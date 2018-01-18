UPDATE: Roads conditions in South Mississippi

After a day of icy and dangerous driving conditions on coast roads, your morning commute today will be back to normal. (Photo Source: File)

After a day of icy and dangerous driving conditions on coast roads, your morning commute today will be back to normal.

We've checked with law enforcement dispatchers in the lower six counties. All of them report there are no issues on roads this morning. All bridges are also open.

Some school districts will have delayed starting times today and others have closed. Click HERE for an updated list of school closures.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.