Editorial: Taking a chance on the St. Jude Dream Home gives sick children a fighting chance

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - We often told you about good work of St Jude Children's hospital. Here we go again.

Sick children are treated for free at St. Jude. The treatments are not cheap. It is top notch care for the little ones. But the reason, they can offer the care at no cost for the children is because of giving. One of the ways to give is to buy a $100 dollar ticket for a dream home giveaway. A three bedroom 2 and half bath, 29 hundred square foot home on Oak Shadow Drive in Gulfport will be awarded in a drawing April 8.

Chances are slim that you will be the one who wins the half million dollar home. But more importantly, every ticket bought improves the chances for survival for sick children.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

