Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach is a 14-year-old cross country & track sensation

Despite her young age, 14-year-old Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach is achieving success in cross country and on the track. She has established a couple of state records and is becoming one of the top young runners in the United States.

On a cold Tuesday afternoon, 8th grader Brooklyn Biancamano was practicing along side her Long Beach High School track teammates.

Even though she's in middle school, Bearcats track and field head coach Olan Welch is happy to have Brooklyn running on the high school team.

Welch said, "She deserves it. She's a real hard worker and she sets her mind on a goal and a lot of things she's achieved were beyond my imagination."

On December 9th, Biancamano traveled to Tallahassee, Florida and competed in the USA Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships in the 13 to 14-year-old division and placed second.

Biancamano ran away from the field at the Mississippi High School Activities Association 5K girls cross country state meet with a winning time of 18 minutes, 3.5 seconds, establishing a new state high school record.

Her closest competitor finished 2 1/2 minutes behind her record-setting time. Remember she's only 14-years-old.

Biancamano said, "It makes me feel more confident in myself when I win some of these races just because I know I'm making these times at such a young age and I'm racing against girls that are older then me. It just helps me think about my future and what my times might possibly be once I get to be their age."

What motivates Brooklyn to succeed?

"Just my inner drive to not fail. I've been raised by my mom and dad to try to do my best at everything and not to give up, "stated Brooklyn. "I have a goal, I set my mind to to it and it can't be taken off."

For nine years, Brooklyn said she played soccer, until she gave cross country a try last year in the seventh grade. She quickly proved her talents by taking fourth place in the State High School Cross Country Championship that year.

Biancamano is goal oriented.

She said, " I hope by next year to possibly break 17:30 in my 5K. My next goal is to break 5 minutes in the 1600 meter race in track."

Biancamano reminds me of another 14-year-old track sensation back in 2005...Cory McGee of Pass Christian. Cory went on to set 22 Mississippi high school records and became a track star with the University of Florida. She's presently a member of the New Balance Boston team, one of the top female runners in the 1600 meters in the world.

