Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport delays flights due to weather

Travelers had to find ways to occupy their time as they waited for delayed flights. (Photo source: WLOX)

There was no hustle and bustle at the airport this Wednesday morning... more like, sitting and waiting.

“She said the earliest I could fly out with American without buying a new ticket is Friday. Today's Wednesday,” said Bruce Burton from Nebraska.

Burton was trying to get home to Omaha, Nebraska, but was told the runway was iced over. He found some comedic relief in what South Mississippians call wintry weather.

“What they're calling snow is just a farce, but they can't handle it. I understand that,” said Burton.

Getting to the airport this morning wasn't an easy task either. Florence Feterer said she couldn't cross the Bay St. Louis bridge and was diverted to I-10.

“Initially, it was, how am I going to get there? I was like, you're going to get there alive is how you're going to get there. If you just calm down and take it easy,” said Feterer.

Those visiting south Mississippi weren't expecting ice to affect their travel plans.

“Chicago yes, Denver yes, Ohama yes, not here,” said Honor Bulkley.

Airport Assistant Executive Director, Jim Foster, said crews were repeatedly checking the runway to see if the sun had melted any of the ice since they don't have the capabilities to de-ice the runways.

“It happens so infrequently, we just don't have the equipment on hand to respond to something like that. If we were farther north two or three hundred miles we would have the equipment,” said Foster.

Though the cancellations and delays were pretty indefinite, passengers didn't seem to mind the inconvenience.

“It's weather you have to roll with it. You have to,” said Feterer.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.