Moss Point Police: Burglary suspect caught in the act

A Moss Point man was arrested Tuesday on Gregory Street and officers say they caught their suspect in the act.

Jarrod Abston, 24, is charged with burglary of a dwelling. Police took him into custody without incident after being called to the home. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door was kicked in and Abston was inside.

Abston is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $20,000.

