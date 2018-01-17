Stone County drivers deal with icy, dangerous roads

Roads in Stone County were covered in snow and ice Wednesday morning (Source: WLOX)

A blast of winter weather in Stone County created treacherous conditions on the roads Wednesday morning. Drivers were up against icy, dangerous conditions on several roads across the county as they began their morning commute.

A light layer of snow and black ice covered the roads.

Emergency officials say crews responded to more than 2 dozen accidents because of the winter weather.

Those accidents kept wrecking services busy.

"Hitting the ice and sliding off the road. Pretty much just got to wench them out, put them back on the road, and get them going again," said tow truck operator, Sidney White.

And the icy roads weren't just a problem for drivers, but also for those trying to help. The wheels of his tow truck begin to slide as White pulled a car from a ditch on Old Highway 26 in Perkinston.

"It's a challenge. You kind of got to get your physics book out, and kind of figure out how you're going to do it. So, it’s a matter of thinking ahead, hoping that it’s going to work, and getting it on the truck," he said.

Another challenge was frigid temperatures.

Emergency officials said they are keeping a close eye on roads overnight, scoping out areas that could refreeze as south Mississippi braces for more cold temperatures.

White said there's only one way to stay warm in weather like this.

"Hurry up and get back in that truck where the heat is. That's pretty much it," he said.

No serious injuries were reported from those weather-related accidents.

Emergency officials urge drivers to drive cautiously and slowly, especially later tonight when they expect some roads to refreeze.

