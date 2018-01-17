Waste Management delays garbage pickup due to weather conditions

Waste Management announced it is suspending all garbage collection services in Gulfport and Pine Belt Wed, Jan. 17.

Customers who didn’t receive services today are scheduled to receive services Thurs, Jan. 18. All commercial customers will receive services by Sat, Jan. 20.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we may experience service delays due to icy road conditions,” said Michael Yarbrough, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “If weather conditions dictate, we will alter our normal collection service schedule as an added safety precaution. We do thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.