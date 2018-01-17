Police need help identifying man who shoplifted video games

Police are working to identify this man. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

Police believe this man concealed several video games and then left the store. (Biloxi PD)

Police need help identifying this man. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department is working to identify a man they believe shoplifted video games from Walmart on the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Road in Biloxi on November 5, 2017.

The man concealed several video games before he left the area on foot and ran south through the parking lot.

Police describe him as a white male with red hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Officer Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

