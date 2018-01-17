Record-setting cold hits the Gulf Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Record-setting cold hits the Gulf Coast

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here's an update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

A new record has been set. The coldest January 17th temperatures since 1893 were recorded in Biloxi.

The temperature dropped down to 14 degrees with a wind chill of -4 degrees here at our WLOX studios in Biloxi on Wednesday morning.

All of South Mississippi had low temperatures in the 10s on Wednesday: 18° near Pascagoula, 17° in Gulfport, absolutely shattering their old daily low temp records in the mid to upper 20s

And the wind chill was incredibly cold across South Mississippi: in the single numbers, even near zero degrees in some locations.

Beware of dangerous wind chills on Wednesday morning in the 10s and single numbers which could lead to frostbite and hypothermia if you're outside for over 30 minutes with no hats and gloves. The afternoon's wind chills will be cold in the 20s, but at least it's some improvement.

While some of us may not warm above freezing on the thermometer at all on Wednesday, the best chance to do so will be around noon into the early afternoon.

There is another pipe-bursting hard freeze Wednesday night into early Thursday. And a warm-up expected by the weekend.

What are the latest alerts for your location? How cold are the temperatures going to be where you live? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

