UPDATE: Ingalls will open back up Thursday, Jan. 18

Many first shift employees had trouble leaving Ingalls after arriving at work early Wednesday morning. They say shipyard officials waiting too long before deciding to cancel first shift work. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)

Ingalls Shipbuilding will resume normal operations at the Pascagoula shipyard, and surrounding areas, beginning with the first shift Thursday, Jan. 18.

The company advised workers, “As always, all drivers are encouraged to drive safely, slowly, and carefully in areas where ice may exist, especially since it may not be visible. Also, there will still be icy areas in the shipyard. Fellow employees are doing everything possible to either eliminate those spots, or to mark them so they can be safely avoided. However, employees should watch their steps and be aware of all surroundings as they come into the facility tomorrow. Safety is a priority and employee awareness of the environment is crucial.

The reopening came after the location had to suspend all operations Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to weather conditions.

Many first shift employees arrived at work early this morning only to be told to wait while a decision was made about whether to suspect operations. Once the decision was made to suspend first shift, the employees who were already there had trouble leaving because of ice on the roads and bridges.

For more information, employees may call the Emergency Information Phone Line for Ingalls employees at 1-877-871-2058. (Press 2 for Ingalls Shipbuilding, then press 1 for Pascagoula, 2 for Avondale or 3 for Spanish)

You can also find updates online at http://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/

