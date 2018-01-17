Ingalls suspends 1st shift for all employees

Because of the dangerous road conditions this morning, Ingalls Shipbuilding has suspended operations for first shift. This includes all employees in Jackson County. A decision about second and third shifts will come later this morning.

Employees are encouraged to pay close attention to road/bridge closures and possible travel curfews that may be issued by local law enforcement.

For more information, employees may call the Emergency Information Phone Line for Ingalls employees at 1-877-871-2058. (Press 2 for Ingalls Shipbuilding, then press 1 for Pascagoula, 2 for Avondale or 3 for Spanish)

You can also find updates online at http://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/

