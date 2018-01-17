Ingalls suspends 1st shift for all employees

The icy conditions across South Mississippi are causing some problems on roadways. Right now, officers are staggered along the Pascagoula River bridge on I-10 with hopes this will help drivers slow down. Expect delays in that area.More >>
Officials with both electric cooperatives tell WLOX News Now their systems are overloaded because the extremely low temperatures have people using more electricity.More >>
As another winter blast reaches South Mississippi, most school administrators are taking no chances.More >>
Because of the dangerous road conditions this morning, Ingalls Shipbuilding has suspended operations for first shift. This includes all employees in Jackson County.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
