Pascagoula highrise and several other bridges closed

The icy conditions across South Mississippi are causing some problems on roadways. Right now, officers are staggered along the Pascagoula River bridge on I-10 with hopes this will help drivers slow down. Expect delays in that area.

Pascagoula police have shut down the highrise at this time. Earlier this morning, officers worked eight accidents at one time on the highrise.

We've been checking with law enforcement departments all morning for updates on road conditions. All of the dispatchers said they have reports of black ice on roadways, including I-10 and most highways.

Here is the latest information on road closures:

Bay St. Louis/Pass Christian:

Bay Bridge is closed

Biloxi:

Biloxi/Ocean Springs Bridge is closed

Cedar Lake Bridge is closed

Ocean Springs:

Biloxi/Ocean Springs Bridge is closed

Fort Bayou Bridge *northbound lanes only* closed

Pascagoula:

Highrise is closed

Most school districts are closed or delayed this morning, too. Click HERE for an updated list of school cancellations.

UPDATE: Traffic starting to slowly move again on I10 EB on Pascagoula River Bridge. pic.twitter.com/i5Bxj5gBbS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) January 17, 2018

This snow is pretty, but dangerous! Glad to see drivers taking their time here along 49 in Wiggins! Very icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/aLq3lw8eAp — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) January 17, 2018

