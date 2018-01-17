Bay St. Louis Bridge back open, as well as other Hwy 90 bridges

The Bay St. Louis Bridge is back open in both directions. It was the last Hwy 90 bridge closed, but the Harrison County Sheriff's Department announced its opening this evening.

After a very icy and dangerous morning on South Mississippi roads, many of the major bridges along Hwy 90 closed.

Around 2pm, the City of Biloxi announced the eastbound lanes of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge were open to traffic.

Two hours earlier, the Pascagoula high rise bridge reopened to limited traffic. But officials were still asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible, while crews work to salt the bridge to keep it from refreezing later tonight.

Earlier Wednesday morning, officers worked eight accidents at one time on the Pascagoula highrise.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said road crews were out salting the dangerous areas of the roads beginning at midnight and continued to do so throughout the early morning. He emphasized that the bridges continue to be dangerous. Between 6am and 8am there were very few accidents, Lacy said, but once the sun came up and disguised the dangerous roads the accidents started to pile up.

Emergency officials in Stone County responded to 18 accidents Wednesday morning. At least two of those had injuries, but none were serious.

The icy conditions are giving tow truck companies good business. Operators say they have been busy since early Wednesday morning working to clear accidents. One vehicle slid off the road and flipped over into a ditch.

Crews have also put sand on some of the bridges in Stone County and the EMA director said it's just a matter now of waiting for things to warm up and fully thaw out.

Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam and his team have been out checking the roads and bridges all morning. At 10am he told WLOX News Now, "We're starting to see a little bit of thaw out but all the bridges in north Hancock County have ice on them but they are passable, but they're still slick."

He said Hwy 603 still has a lot of bad spots, and it's actually worse in the south part of the county.

UPDATE: Traffic starting to slowly move again on I10 EB on Pascagoula River Bridge. pic.twitter.com/i5Bxj5gBbS — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) January 17, 2018

This snow is pretty, but dangerous! Glad to see drivers taking their time here along 49 in Wiggins! Very icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/aLq3lw8eAp — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) January 17, 2018

