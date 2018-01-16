Bay High Tigers are unbeaten in the Region 8-4A basketball ranks

Head coach Randy McCrory has built the Bay High Tigers into 4A contenders. In the three previous seasons leading up to the 2017-2018 campaign, Bay High has netted 63 wins and 25 losses, coming off 11 wins and 1 loss in claiming the Region 8-4A title last season.

This year, the Tigers are unbeaten in the region standings at 6 and 0.

Coach McCrory said, "A lot of it has been our seniors. They have really stepped up from early in the season to where we're at right now."

Bay High defeated Class 6A Gulfport 42-39 at the Pascagoula Chevon Classic on Saturday. Bay High has won six of their last seven games. To make a another run in the Class 4A playoffs, coach McCrory places a big emphasis on defense.

"Defense is going to be our ticket, "said McCrory. "We're going to have to play great defense. The guys are going to have to produce is we want to make it that far."

Play maker Jaylan Wilson, a 6-foot senior has exceptional athletic skills as shown in this drive to the basket last week in a win over Pass Christian. He does it all for the Tigers.

Wilson said, "I like to play defense. I like to attack the ball because I like to hustle and I like to play hard and I never take plays off."

Wilson added, "We play together and we play hard. So when we play together and play hard and the seniors execute, we can win."

Coach McCrory called Wilson a vocal leader who does it all.

Traylon Lewis says coach McCrory prepares the team with non-stop practice sessions and when it's game time...Bay High takes advantage of that preparation for a non-stop offensive and defensive attack.

Lewis said, "Coach pushes us so that we can perform and our teammates go out and play unselfish and we execute and that's how things roll."

6-foot-1 senior Kesaun Laneaux is another Tiger who can drive to the hoop or fire from long range. Trey Powell plays solid defense inside the paint and excels at pulling down rebounds taking advantage of his 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. DeAndre Woods is the other senior in the starting lineup.

Coach said, "Laneaux, Powell and Woods are role players who do their jobs to the best of their ability."

On the back of the Tigers warm up suits is the word...Grind. That's exactly what Bay High does each they hit the basketball court.

Bay High travels to Moss Point Friday night at 7:30.

